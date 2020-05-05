|
Trump Congratulates Greg Gutfeld’s Ratings, Applauds His Loyalty: ‘A One Time Trump Hater Who Has Come All the Way Home’
|
|
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump congratulated Fox News host Greg Gutfeld for his cable news ratings, Tuesday, while also boasting Gutfeld's loyalty to him.
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Rare glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship
Exclusive videos and pictures reveal a glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship off the coast of Brazil where around 650 crew members are in isolation due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Rosie O'Donnell: I Went To Visit Michael Cohen In Prison
Comedian and television personality Rosie O’Donnell made a startling admission to 'Late Night' host Seth Meyers on Wednesday.
She said was willing to give her long feud with President Donald Trump a..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this