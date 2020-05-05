Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dove Cameron Shares Her Quarantine Nightly Skin Care Routine

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Dove Cameron is sharing her tips for nightly skin care! In a new video with Harper’s Bazaar, the 24-year-old singer and actress shares her skincare routine for her quarantine nights. The video kicks off with Dove‘s camera falling over and she says, “This is at home videos you guys. I am not made for this.” [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Allure - Published
News video: A Fitness Instructor's Entire Quarantine Routine, from Morning Meditation to Training

A Fitness Instructor's Entire Quarantine Routine, from Morning Meditation to Training 18:00

 Megan Roup, a professional fitness instructor, shares her entire daily routine—including how she preps her skin, body, and mind for filming workouts and livestreams. From waking up to coffee and meditation to responding to fan messages and emails, Megan shows us how she is keeping busy and fit...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Masked and Answered, Episode 11: Dove Cameron Shares Her #1 Beauty Hack [Video]

Masked and Answered, Episode 11: Dove Cameron Shares Her #1 Beauty Hack

In this episode of Masked and Answered, actress and singer Dove Cameron shares the skincare hacks she's been learning since she was a kid, why she swears by vitamin E oil, and the reason she sleeps in..

Credit: Marie Claire     Duration: 06:52Published
Super Hot Model Maye Musk's Morning Beauty Routine [Video]

Super Hot Model Maye Musk's Morning Beauty Routine

Maye Musk is the mother of Tesla founder Elon Musk. She's also a smoking hot model and author in her own right. Musk turns 72 on April 19, and has a morning skin routine that's obviously working for..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Skin care routine to look your best this summer

To protect our skin from any more breakouts and damages, here’s a guide to a skin care routine that’ll protect your skin throughout this summer.
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this