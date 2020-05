Whistleblower Torches Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response, Calls Removal ‘Blatantly Retaliatory’ Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

You may remember a few weeks ago that Dr. Rick Bright, the head of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority at HHS, was transferred out of that position, and he alleged it was a political decision made because of his pushback to things being pursued like hydroxychloroquine. You may remember a few weeks ago that Dr. Rick Bright, the head of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority at HHS, was transferred out of that position, and he alleged it was a political decision made because of his pushback to things being pursued like hydroxychloroquine. 👓 View full article

