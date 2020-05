Lily Collins & Boyfriend Charlie McDowell Head to the Market & Visit Family Amid Quarantine Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are on the move. The 31-year-old Love, Rosie actress and the 36-year-old The One I Love director were spotted making a trip to the market on Tuesday (May 5) to get groceries amid the pandemic in Los Feliz, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Collins Lily and [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Lily Collins celebrates birthday in quarantine with famous boyfriend



Here's how Lily Collins is spending her 31st birthday during coronavirus. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on March 18, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this