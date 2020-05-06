Starbucks is back this week. Stores are reopening as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease in more states.

kAiLah Yeah things starting to get back normal again. Had Starbucks 3x in a row this week lol 4 hours ago Chillery RT @NTelegraph: Starbucks, Wickes and KFC are among businesses that have reopened this week, with park gates also creaking open https://t.c… 13 hours ago Northants Telegraph Starbucks, Wickes and KFC are among businesses that have reopened this week, with park gates also creaking open https://t.co/jy3C8CzxW9 13 hours ago 🌜Witchy🌛 @fourleafsoul Really glad starbucks gave us paid leave during this mess, going back week after next, I hope people… https://t.co/Cg4z7VBLlZ 14 hours ago Starbucks Coffee @babbytoms We are bringing Double Stars Days back! This week (5/11-5/15) you will earn double the Stars when you or… https://t.co/GPkf7QH0FX 2 days ago Ariel Lynn I just realized I lost 188 points at @Starbucks . I was saving for a mermaid cup. Now that the store near me just o… https://t.co/gpvhAsYZZk 3 days ago AstroMamaJen 🌙☀️💫 @JuddLegum @kroger Starbucks lured back some employees this week by continuing their bonus pay. Wonder how long tha… https://t.co/hfKmwRCe7k 3 days ago Hay Posted Starbucks last week and it open back...what go happen if I post a beach this week? 🤔 3 days ago