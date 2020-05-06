|
Starbucks is back this week. Stores are reopening as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease in more states.
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
As COVID-19 restrictions ease in more places, Starbucks plans to reopen 85% of its U.S. coffee shops, but with protections for customers, employees.
Starbucks says it expects about 85% of its U.S. stores will be reopened by the end of this week. Drive-thru orders and orders made from Uber Eats will be allowed.
