Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Starbucks is back this week. Stores are reopening as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease in more states.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
As COVID-19 restrictions ease in more places, Starbucks plans to reopen 85% of its U.S. coffee shops, but with protections for customers, employees.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Starbucks to reopen 85% of stores this week

Starbucks to reopen 85% of stores this week 00:23

 Starbucks says it expects about 85% of its U.S. stores will be reopened by the end of this week. Drive-thru orders and orders made from Uber Eats will be allowed.

Recent related videos from verified sources

United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions [Video]

United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions

The U.S. and Canada will likely extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21. The extension of the current travel ban comes amid efforts to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic. Both..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Grocery Prices Reach 50-Year High Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

Grocery Prices Reach 50-Year High Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Grocery Prices Reach 50-Year High Amid COVID-19 Pandemic According to the Labor Department, costs went up 2.6 percent in April 2020. Not since February of 1974 has there been that big of an increase..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kohl's to reopen 25% of stores as states lift lockdown restrictions

Kohl's Corp said on Thursday it plans to reopen a quarter of its stores by next week, as retailers start to get business going again in states where...
Reuters

Economic Recovery May Vary By Location: NRF Chief Economist

The National Retail Federation's Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz believes the economic recovery in the United States from the Coronavirus crisis would come...
RTTNews Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kayluuv

kAiLah Yeah things starting to get back normal again. Had Starbucks 3x in a row this week lol 4 hours ago

c_hillery

Chillery RT @NTelegraph: Starbucks, Wickes and KFC are among businesses that have reopened this week, with park gates also creaking open https://t.c… 13 hours ago

NTelegraph

Northants Telegraph Starbucks, Wickes and KFC are among businesses that have reopened this week, with park gates also creaking open https://t.co/jy3C8CzxW9 13 hours ago

WitchyTheThird

🌜Witchy🌛 @fourleafsoul Really glad starbucks gave us paid leave during this mess, going back week after next, I hope people… https://t.co/Cg4z7VBLlZ 14 hours ago

Starbucks

Starbucks Coffee @babbytoms We are bringing Double Stars Days back! This week (5/11-5/15) you will earn double the Stars when you or… https://t.co/GPkf7QH0FX 2 days ago

ArielLynn2014

Ariel Lynn I just realized I lost 188 points at @Starbucks . I was saving for a mermaid cup. Now that the store near me just o… https://t.co/gpvhAsYZZk 3 days ago

astromamajen

AstroMamaJen 🌙☀️💫 @JuddLegum @kroger Starbucks lured back some employees this week by continuing their bonus pay. Wonder how long tha… https://t.co/hfKmwRCe7k 3 days ago

theanah_

Hay Posted Starbucks last week and it open back...what go happen if I post a beach this week? 🤔 3 days ago