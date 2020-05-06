Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French Montana Says Kodak Black Growled At Him While Shooting “Lockjaw” Video

SOHH Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
French Montana Says Kodak Black Growled At Him While Shooting “Lockjaw” VideoHip-hop heavyweight French Montana says Kodak Black keeps it strictly business. During a chat with radio veteran Big Boy, he shared a serious yet hilarious story about shooting the “Lockjaw” video together. French Tells When asked who was the most difficult to work with, French took no time to answer with the Florida rapper’s name. […]

The post French Montana Says Kodak Black Growled At Him While Shooting “Lockjaw” Video appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: French Montana on Beef with Fivio Foreign, Upcoming 'That's a Fact' Remix | Billboard

French Montana on Beef with Fivio Foreign, Upcoming 'That's a Fact' Remix | Billboard 03:29

 French Montana on Beef with Fivio Foreign, Upcoming 'That's a Fact' Remix | Billboard

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

French Montana on Beef with Swae Lee, Wants Credit for Rae Sremmurd's 'Powerglide' | Billboard [Video]

French Montana on Beef with Swae Lee, Wants Credit for Rae Sremmurd's 'Powerglide' | Billboard

French Montana addresses his public feud with Swae Lee & who really should get credit for 'Unforgettable.' French also says he now wants his credit For making Rae Sremmurd's 'Powerglide.'

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 05:59Published
French Montana Sets the Record Straight on Feuds with Fivio Foreign, Jim Jones, Swae Lee; Claims Credit for 'Powerglide' | Billb [Video]

French Montana Sets the Record Straight on Feuds with Fivio Foreign, Jim Jones, Swae Lee; Claims Credit for 'Powerglide' | Billb

In this exclusive interview, French Montana talks about his newest track, Cold & his friendship with Drake. He addresses his public feuds with Fivio Foreign, Jim Jones, Swae Lee. French also claims..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 19:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

French Montana Recalls Awkward Moment With Kodak Black: 'He Growled at Me'

During a new interview, the 'Welcome to the Party' star talks about the awkward atmosphere he had with Kodak when they filmed music video for his hit 'Lockjaw'.
AceShowbiz

50 Cent Calls Lloyd Banks Lazy, French Montana Shades Swae Lee, Crunchy Black Calls Out Three 6 Mafia

50 Cent Calls Lloyd Banks Lazy, French Montana Shades Swae Lee, Crunchy Black Calls Out Three 6 MafiaThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on some juicy topics including 50 Cent calling out his protégé Lloyd Banks and...
SOHH


Tweets about this