Kate Beckinsale on how it can feel like a ‘political act’ to be a woman ‘over 32 who’s having any fun’ Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kate Beckinsale is speaking out. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg! (Sunday, March 15)



Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg! Joan Ruth Bader Ginsburg turns 87 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the Supreme Court associate justice. 1. Ginsburg was the second woman justice.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57 Published on March 13, 2020

Tweets about this