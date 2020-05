Mira Sorvino Fears Mistress Character on 'Hollywood' Linked Her Back to Harvey Weinstein Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

During a recent SAG Foundation Conversations at Home interview, the Oscar winner talks about the main differences between what happens to her Jeanne Crandall character and herself in real life. 👓 View full article

