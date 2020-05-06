Global  

Grimes Explains Meaning of Unique Name of Her and Elon Musk's Baby Boy

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
The 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, takes to her Twitter account to reveal the meaning of the name of her and the tech mogul's baby, though people are still confused.
 Grimes has given birth to her first child with her partner Elon Musk, a baby boy.

Elon Musk is a father again after confirming the news on Twitter. This is the first child for his 32-year-old girlfriend Grimes.

His name is X Æ A-12, according to a tweet by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk welcomes baby boy with Grimes, gives health update; see pic

Grimes, in an interview, had also said that she decided to make this commitment because of the love she has for Elon.
How to pronounce 'X Æ A-12,' the name Elon Musk tweeted he and Grimes gave their new baby (TSLA)

How to pronounce 'X Æ A-12,' the name Elon Musk tweeted he and Grimes gave their new baby (TSLA)· Elon Musk and Grimes have had their first child together, and the world is confused by the baby's supposed name. · "X Æ A-12 Musk," Musk tweeted Monday...
