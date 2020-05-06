Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Priyanka Chopra's cousin actress Meera Chopra tweets about her father being robbed at knifepoint

Priyanka Chopra's cousin actress Meera Chopra tweets about her father being robbed at knifepoint

Mid-Day Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Meera Chopra, recently tweeted about her father, Sudesh Chopra, being robbed at knifepoint. The Section 375 actress took to Twitter and tagged CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police in her tweet.

Meera Chopra wrote, "@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas In For 'I for India' concert

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas In For 'I for India' concert 00:37

 (CNN) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Mindy Kaling are among the dozens of musicians and celebrities participating in the "iFor India" fundraiser concert Sunday to benefit coronavirus relief. "So happy to be a small part of #IForIndia- India's biggest fundraising concert,"...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas self-isolated early due to singer's diabetes [Video]

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas self-isolated early due to singer's diabetes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went straight into isolation when the coronavirus crisis began because he has Type 1 diabetes.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Nick Jonas is teaching Priyanka Chopra how to play piano [Video]

Nick Jonas is teaching Priyanka Chopra how to play piano

Nick Jonas is teaching his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas how to play piano whilst the pair are in self-isolation together.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra's uncle robbed at knifepoint in Delhi; Meera Chopra narrates incident

Meera Chopra took to her Twitter page and narrated the horrific incident of her dad getting robbed at knifepoint in Delhi.
DNA

Nick Jonas turns tutor for Priyanka Chopra; actress takes piano lessons

Learning piano continues to be a favourite lockdown activity of stars. Now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is learning it. Musician husband Nick Jonas is her tutor....
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just JaredZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eastcoastdaily

East Coast Daily Actress Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra’s father robbed at knifepoint https://t.co/Q0Ti86CYUC 1 hour ago

Sid62015265

Sid @MeerraChopra @Koimoi @fpjindia @bollybubble @ians_india @Spotboye @ZoomTV @ZeeNewsEnglish @dna Priyanka Chopra's C… https://t.co/OM8Tqrbv3D 2 hours ago

devfan4stars

DevFan Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actress Meera Chopra's father robbed at knifepoint https://t.co/oyK6fCi0qY 3 hours ago

ShivnilO

APNA NEWS Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and actress Meera Chopra’s father robbed at knifepoint - https://t.co/nTtnEtdZO7 3 hours ago

mid_day

Mid Day #PriyankaChopra's Cousin Actress Meera Chopra Tweets About Her Father Being Robbed At Knifepoint https://t.co/Xy6WujwYKT 4 hours ago