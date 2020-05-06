Priyanka Chopra's cousin actress Meera Chopra tweets about her father being robbed at knifepoint
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Meera Chopra, recently tweeted about her father, Sudesh Chopra, being robbed at knifepoint. The Section 375 actress took to Twitter and tagged CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police in her tweet.
Meera Chopra wrote, "@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter,...
(CNN) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Mindy Kaling are among the dozens of musicians and celebrities participating in the "iFor India" fundraiser concert Sunday to benefit coronavirus relief. "So happy to be a small part of #IForIndia- India's biggest fundraising concert,"...
Learning piano continues to be a favourite lockdown activity of stars. Now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is learning it. Musician husband Nick Jonas is her tutor.... Mid-Day Also reported by •Just Jared •Zee News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
East Coast Daily Actress Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra’s father robbed at knifepoint https://t.co/Q0Ti86CYUC 1 hour ago