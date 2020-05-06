Telugu actor Sivaji Raja admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad following a heart attack
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () Sivaji Raja, a renowned Telugu actor, was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on May 5 after he suffered a heart attack. *Times of India* reports that the actor complained of severe chest pain and was rushed to the emergency department. He's being treated in the ICU, but his health is currently stable, as reported by the...
Since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors anecdotally asked, “Where have all the heart attacks gone?” All around the world, hospitals weren’t seeing as many heart patients as they normally would, especially at a time when they would have expected more cases.
Actor Rishi Kapoor's demise has left everyone teary-eyed. The actor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30. Ranbir Kapoor was seen numb while performing..