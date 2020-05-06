Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Telugu actor Sivaji Raja admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad following a heart attack

Telugu actor Sivaji Raja admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad following a heart attack

Mid-Day Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Sivaji Raja, a renowned Telugu actor, was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on May 5 after he suffered a heart attack. *Times of India* reports that the actor complained of severe chest pain and was rushed to the emergency department. He's being treated in the ICU, but his health is currently stable, as reported by the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Hospitals seeing less heart-related patients during pandemic

Hospitals seeing less heart-related patients during pandemic 03:12

 Since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors anecdotally asked, “Where have all the heart attacks gone?” All around the world, hospitals weren’t seeing as many heart patients as they normally would, especially at a time when they would have expected more cases.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ranbir, Alia get teary-eyed while bidding goodbye to Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Ranbir, Alia get teary-eyed while bidding goodbye to Rishi Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor's demise has left everyone teary-eyed. The actor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30. Ranbir Kapoor was seen numb while performing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Social media mourn loss of versatile actor Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Social media mourn loss of versatile actor Rishi Kapoor

As Actor Amitabh Bachchan announces on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, the social media flooded out with condolences and tributes to versatile actor. From Information and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Telugu actor Sivaji Raja suffers heart attack

Popular Telugu actor Sivaji Raja was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday night following a heart stroke. He was rushed to the emergency...
IndiaTimes

Indian actor Shivaji Raja suffers heart attack, admitted to hospital

The actor's condition is stable although he is still in ICU.
Khaleej Times


Tweets about this

HydTimes

Hyderabad Times Actor #SivajiRaja admitted to a hospital due to a stroke... #MAA https://t.co/tIr6kuHNXF 2 hours ago

TheGabbeta

Ranjith Kumar RT @ieEntertainment: Telugu actor #SivajiRaja has been hospitalised in Hyderabad following a heart attack https://t.co/2X8I05epVF 3 hours ago

ieEntertainment

ieentertainment Telugu actor #SivajiRaja has been hospitalised in Hyderabad following a heart attack https://t.co/2X8I05epVF 4 hours ago

etimes

ETimes Popular Telugu actor #SivajiRaja was rushed to the emergency department after complaining of severe chest pain For… https://t.co/8wkK6OsENn 4 hours ago