Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Dame Judi Dench didn't like her look in Tom Hooper's recent film, "Cats", and says she was "battered and mangy".



Featuring Andrew Lloyd Weber's iconic music and team of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, the film re-imagined the musical for a new generation. The film was criticised... 👓 View full article