Always special when we can say thank you back. For 40 YEARS, Miss Adele Ambrose cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Troopers at the Hampton Bays/Riverhead barracks. She just celebrated her 91st birthday. We..
Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:46Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
BEST DAMN BEATS Adele Posts New Pic For Her Birthday, Pays Tribute to COVID-19 Fighters
https://t.co/0Jqrb4tkxv
Presented by @MusicLinkUp1 hour ago
Starlight PR™ Adele Posts New Pic For Her Birthday, Pays Tribute to COVID-19 Fighters
https://t.co/iUgXaGvyRt
Presented by @MusicLinkUp1 hour ago