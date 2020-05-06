Jamaican Music Legend Millie Small Has Died Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Her song 'My Boy Lolliepop' became a global hit...



Jamaican music legend *Millie Small* has died.



The singer struck gold as a teen, with her 1964 song 'My Boy Lollipop' becoming an international hit.



Selling more than seven million copies, she became one of the first globally recognised stars to emerge from Jamaica.



The single also helped spur on Chris Blackwell's burgeoning Island Records imprint - he took the singer to London for the session, and its success helped build what would become a major label operation.



As a piece of music, 'My Boy Lollipop' is almost so well known that it's difficult to regard it as revolutionary - yet that's exactly what it was, with Millie bringing ska to the mainstream.



Released a mere two years after Jamaican independence, the sound of her innocent vocal helped bolster the country's confidence, and began a tradition of musical export that is still influencing music on every single continent.



Chris Blackwell broke the news, with Millie seemingly passing away after suffering a stroke at the age of 73. Speaking to the *Jamaica Observer*, he recalled her being "a sweet person... really special".



"I would say she's the person who took ska international because it was her first hit record," he explained. "It became a hit pretty much everywhere in the world. I went with her around the world because each of the territories wanted her to turn up and do TV shows and such, and it was just incredible how she handled it."



The label boss said: "She was such a sweet person, really a sweet person. Very funny, great sense of humour. She was really special".



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Her song 'My Boy Lolliepop' became a global hit...Jamaican music legend *Millie Small* has died.The singer struck gold as a teen, with her 1964 song 'My Boy Lollipop' becoming an international hit.Selling more than seven million copies, she became one of the first globally recognised stars to emerge from Jamaica.The single also helped spur on Chris Blackwell's burgeoning Island Records imprint - he took the singer to London for the session, and its success helped build what would become a major label operation.As a piece of music, 'My Boy Lollipop' is almost so well known that it's difficult to regard it as revolutionary - yet that's exactly what it was, with Millie bringing ska to the mainstream.Released a mere two years after Jamaican independence, the sound of her innocent vocal helped bolster the country's confidence, and began a tradition of musical export that is still influencing music on every single continent.Chris Blackwell broke the news, with Millie seemingly passing away after suffering a stroke at the age of 73. Speaking to the *Jamaica Observer*, he recalled her being "a sweet person... really special"."I would say she's the person who took ska international because it was her first hit record," he explained. "It became a hit pretty much everywhere in the world. I went with her around the world because each of the territories wanted her to turn up and do TV shows and such, and it was just incredible how she handled it."The label boss said: "She was such a sweet person, really a sweet person. Very funny, great sense of humour. She was really special".Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Passes Away At 81



Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81. According to CNN, Rogers died Friday night from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by family. Rogers' publicist said.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published on March 21, 2020

Tweets about this