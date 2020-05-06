Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New York rapper Fabolous, Gunna and Trippie Redd are celebrating Chris Brown‘s special day. The trio have lit up social media with a major salute to the R&B hitmaker. Chris Celebration Over the past few hours, Fab, Gunna and Trippie have lit up their Instagram pages with shout-outs. The hip-hop entertainers have celebrated Brown reaching […]



The post Fabolous, Gunna + Trippie Redd Celebrate Chris Brown’s Birthday: “Celebrate Life For The Boy” appeared first on . New York rapper Fabolous, Gunna and Trippie Redd are celebrating Chris Brown‘s special day. The trio have lit up social media with a major salute to the R&B hitmaker. Chris Celebration Over the past few hours, Fab, Gunna and Trippie have lit up their Instagram pages with shout-outs. The hip-hop entertainers have celebrated Brown reaching […]The post Fabolous, Gunna + Trippie Redd Celebrate Chris Brown’s Birthday: “Celebrate Life For The Boy” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

