Meghan Markle Reads to Archie on His First Birthday in Adorable New Video!

Wednesday, 6 May 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a new video of their son, Archie, on his first birthday! The video shows the Duchess reading her son a book called “Duck, Rabbit!,” which is one of his favorites! The couple teamed up with Save the Children to release this video. “‘Duck! Rabbit!’ with Meghan, The Duchess of [...]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year 01:51

 Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrates his first birthday on May 6. He is the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and arrived in 2019, weighing 7lb 3oz. He is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s eighth great-grandchild, and seventh in line to the throne. Here, we look at his first year full of...

Mindshare’s Brian DeCicco: The Key Variables Impacting Audience Planning Right Now [Video]

Mindshare’s Brian DeCicco: The Key Variables Impacting Audience Planning Right Now

As the media industry continues to adapt to new realities, new insights have informed how companies are approaching audience planning. In a BeetCam interview, Brian DeCicco, executive director of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:50Published
Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie’s first birthday with a story [Video]

Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie’s first birthday with a story

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son’s first birthday by posting a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie. With her son in her lap and proud father Harry behind the camera,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fans raise more than £40,000 for charity in honour of baby Archie's first birthday

'We hoped to help the charities and raise awareness for the projects people are conducting to help children through this pandemic,' fundraising organiser states
Independent

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie will have an ‘invaluable’ upbringing in Los Angeles, experts say

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the only son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, turns 1 on May 6 - and royal experts say the future is looking bright i the...
FOXNews.com

