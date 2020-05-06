Meghan Markle Reads to Archie on His First Birthday in Adorable New Video!
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a new video of their son, Archie, on his first birthday! The video shows the Duchess reading her son a book called “Duck, Rabbit!,” which is one of his favorites! The couple teamed up with Save the Children to release this video. “‘Duck! Rabbit!’ with Meghan, The Duchess of [...]
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrates his first birthday on May 6. He is the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and arrived in 2019, weighing 7lb 3oz. He is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s eighth great-grandchild, and seventh in line to the throne. Here, we look at his first year full of...