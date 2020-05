Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A new report says *Jared Kushner* recruited about a dozen volunteers to help the Trump administration procure personal protective equipment to help battle the A new report says *Jared Kushner* recruited about a dozen volunteers to help the Trump administration procure personal protective equipment to help battle the coronavirus , but it turned into a bungled search for supplies with questionable results. 👓 View full article