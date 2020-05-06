Watch: Doja Cat Delivers A Colorful New Say So Live Performance For Vevo Lift
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Rap star Doja Cat and Vevo have come through with some major visuals. The powerhouses have united to deliver a must-watch “Say So” live performance to the masses as part of Vevo’s LIFT program. Watch and comment below! Vevo and Doja Cat today released a live performance of “Say So” off her new album Hot Pink as […]
