Watch: Doja Cat Delivers A Colorful New Say So Live Performance For Vevo Lift

SOHH Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Watch: Doja Cat Delivers A Colorful New Say So Live Performance For Vevo LiftRap star Doja Cat and Vevo have come through with some major visuals. The powerhouses have united to deliver a must-watch “Say So” live performance to the masses as part of Vevo’s LIFT program. Watch and comment below! Vevo and Doja Cat today released a live performance of “Say So” off her new album ​Hot Pink ​as […]

The post Watch: Doja Cat Delivers A Colorful New Say So Live Performance For Vevo Lift appeared first on .
