Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The 2020 Tony Awards were postponed from their scheduled June 7 date to a unannounced later date, however, it's looking like that may not happen. Variety is reporting that talks about rescheduling have completely halted at this point. Part of the issue is with how voting works for the Tonys. It requires voters to get [...]