Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kraftwerk's Florian Schneider Has Died

Kraftwerk's Florian Schneider Has Died

Clash Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Kraftwerk's Florian Schneider Has DiedHe was 73 years old...

*Kraftwerk's* *Florian Schneider* has died, it has been confirmed.

The German musician helped form the group in 1970, emerging from the underground nexus that permeated West German culture at the time.

Drawn towards the possibilities offered by electronic instrumentation, Kraftwerk created an entirely new language, one that would be dissipated by techno, hip-hop, synth pop, and countless other genres.

A group with an incalculable impact on popular culture, Florian Schneider left Kraftwerk in 2008 - as fan myth has it, seemingly following a row over a bicycle pump.

News of Florian Schneider's passing has been rumoured online all day, with Billboard now having confirmed the news. He was 73 years old.

A full tribute to Florian Schneider will run on the site in the next few days.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider-Esleben dies aged 73

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Schneider-Esleben, a co-founder of German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, has died, record label Sony said Wednesday. He was 73....
Seattle Times

Kraftwerk Co-Founder Florian Schneider Dies at Age 73

Florian Schneider, who co-founded the influential electronic band Kraftwerk, has died.
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrPaulDuane

Paul Quarantine Duane RT @ElectronicMagUK: It is with huge sadness that we share the news that Florian Schneider, co-founder of Kraftwerk, has died aged 73. His… 3 seconds ago

tonyxsnow

Tony • टोनी। • 토니 • トニー • 托尼 • Тоні • توني RT @RollingStone: Florian Schneider, the Kraftwerk co-founder whose musical influence touched all corners of electronic music and beyond, h… 3 seconds ago

rinauplasti

^^ RT @consequence: Florian Schneider, co-founding member of the iconic electronic music group Kraftwerk, has died at the age of 73: https://t… 4 seconds ago

StgoToy

ToyBox RT @BBC6Music: Co-founder of electronic music pioneers, Kraftwerk, Florian Schneider has died at the age of 73. We'll be paying tribute on… 5 seconds ago

RetroPopSite

RETRO POP Breaking: Former Kraftwerk star Florian Schneider has died aged 73 https://t.co/lvCn4XKgGM 9 seconds ago

melodiamorenita

Mel RT @pitchfork: Founding @Kraftwerk member Florian Schneider has died https://t.co/E7d3TcKUVn 17 seconds ago