Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split Amid Lockdown

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Rumor has it, the 'Suicide Squad' actress and the former 'Pretty Little Liars' star put an end to their relationship during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Cara Delevingne splits from Ashley Benson?

Cara Delevingne splits from Ashley Benson? 00:53

 Cara Delevingne has split from Ashley Benson after two years of dating, as sources say they called it quits back in early April.

