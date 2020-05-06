Global  

2 Chainz, La La, Maino, Bun B + More Explode Over Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder: “These Two White Men Killed An Unarmed Black Man Jogging”

SOHH Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
2 Chainz, La La, Maino, Bun B + More Explode Over Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder: “These Two White Men Killed An Unarmed Black Man Jogging”Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, La La Anthony, Waka Flocka Flame and more entertainers are speaking out. The hip-hop community has come forward to address the murder of unarmed black man Ahmaud Arbery. Justice 4 Ahmaud Over the past few hours, social media has emerged to stand up for Ahmaud Arbery’s family. Celebrities demanded justice and […]

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: NATIONAL: New video of man allegedly chased & fatally shot

NATIONAL: New video of man allegedly chased & fatally shot 01:38

 Newly released video is sparking outrage in Georgia. A 25-year-old unarmed black man was allegedly chased by two white men and fatally shot.

What We Know About the Shooting Death of Ahmaud Arbery

Mr. Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was chased by armed white residents of a South Georgia neighborhood. He was shot dead during a confrontation.
‘This Was a Lynching’: Social Media Reacts with Grief and Outrage Over New Video of Black Man Shot While Jogging

Prominent figures on social media reacted with grief and outrage to sickening video that has emerged featuring the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed...
