Lil Durk Vows To Blow Everyone Away W/ Just Cause Y’All Waited 2 Album: “We F**king The Streets Up!”

SOHH Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Lil Durk Vows To Blow Everyone Away W/ Just Cause Y’All Waited 2 Album: “We F**king The Streets Up!”Chicago rapper Lil Durk is getting everyone ready for new tunes. The hip-hop star has lit up social media with a big promise to deliver with his new Just Cause Y’All Waited 2 album release. Durk Hyped LD went to his social media pages Wednesday to gas up the Internet streets. Durk vowed to put […]

The post Lil Durk Vows To Blow Everyone Away W/ Just Cause Y'All Waited 2 Album: "We F**king The Streets Up!" appeared first on .
