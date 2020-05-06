Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Star Wars' Cereal With Baby Yoda Marshmallows Is Coming This Summer!

'Star Wars' Cereal With Baby Yoda Marshmallows Is Coming This Summer!

Just Jared Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Big news for fans of The Mandalorian: you’ll soon have a sweet treat to go with your binge-watching of the Disney+ series! General Mills announced that a Star Wars-themed cereal is coming this summer in a post on their Instagram on Monday (May 4) – also known as Star Wars Day. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published
News video: Yoda was almost played by a monkey, and other weird 'Star Wars' facts

Yoda was almost played by a monkey, and other weird 'Star Wars' facts 00:56

 Learn something about Star Wars, you will.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hasbro unveils 'Baby Yoda Monopoly [Video]

Hasbro unveils 'Baby Yoda Monopoly

This one is for The Mandalorian fans. There is now a Baby Yoda monopoly set unveiled for May 4th.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Boy gets 'Star Wars'-themed bionic arm [Video]

Boy gets 'Star Wars'-themed bionic arm

This lil' "Star Wars" fan's bionic limb is out of this world. Watch as 7-year-old Ethan Sappington of Aurora, Illinois, demonstrates his new Hero Arm, designed after BB-8 by the UK firm Open Bionics.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie

Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars moviePhoto by Toni Anne Barson / WireImage Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie for theatrical release, Disney announced today. It won’t...
The Verge Also reported by •MashableThe Next Web

Celebrating Star Wars Day, The Big Bang Theory way

Celebrating Star Wars Day, The Big Bang Theory wayMay the Fourth Be with You! Every year, the 4th of May is celebrated as Star Wars Day as a take on the pun around the catchphrase "May the force be with you". If...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The Next WebJust Jared

Tweets about this