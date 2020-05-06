'Star Wars' Cereal With Baby Yoda Marshmallows Is Coming This Summer!
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () Big news for fans of The Mandalorian: you’ll soon have a sweet treat to go with your binge-watching of the Disney+ series! General Mills announced that a Star Wars-themed cereal is coming this summer in a post on their Instagram on Monday (May 4) – also known as Star Wars Day. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
Photo by Toni Anne Barson / WireImage
