Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

This week President Donald Trump lashed out at the Lincoln Project and people involved with the group like George Conway — husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — over a new ad blasting his leadership during the This week President Donald Trump lashed out at the Lincoln Project and people involved with the group like George Conway — husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — over a new ad blasting his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Mourning in America’ ad received a lot of attention, especially after the president’s tweeting, and now […] 👓 View full article