Karen Jolly LoSchiavo Chuck Schumer Calls Out ‘Tone Deaf’ Mitch McConnell for Balking at More Stimulus While ‘America Is, In Many Ways, B… https://t.co/rM52y7RIUc 3 days ago Sagar Chuck Schumer Calls Out ‘Tone Deaf’ Mitch McConnell for Balking at More Stimulus While ‘America Is, In Many Ways, Burning’..#USA..#Covid19.. 5 days ago tammy dreyer RT @Mediaite: Chuck Schumer Calls Out 'Tone Deaf' Mitch McConnell for Balking at More Stimulus While 'America Is, In Many Ways, Burning' ht… 5 days ago The Cheesesteak Guy! Chuck Schumer Calls Out ‘Tone Deaf’ Mitch McConnell for Balking at More Stimulus While ‘America Is, In Many Ways, B… https://t.co/p8TdHhb4Zv 5 days ago Cathlene Sareli Chuck Schumer Calls Out Mitch McConnell for Resisting Stimulus https://t.co/QY6lOMloxu 5 days ago Meg Chuck Schumer Calls Out ‘Tone Deaf’ Mitch McConnell for Balking at More Stimulus While ‘America Is, In Many Ways, B… https://t.co/d6pWqZFCu2 6 days ago Charles Miller Chuck Schumer Calls Out ‘Tone Deaf’ Mitch McConnell for Balking at More Stimulus While ‘America Is, In Many Ways, B… https://t.co/vYCknn3NHM 6 days ago Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿ Chuck Schumer Calls Out ‘Tone Deaf’ Mitch McConnell for Balking at More Stimulus While ‘America Is, In Many Ways, B… https://t.co/bI5RmLt6GG 6 days ago