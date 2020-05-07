Global  

Rick Ross Celebrates Meek Mill’s B-Day W/ Throwback Scottie Pippen Restaurant Pic: “Dreamchaser”

SOHH Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Rick Ross Celebrates Meek Mill’s B-Day W/ Throwback Scottie Pippen Restaurant Pic: “Dreamchaser”Maybach Music Group leader Rick Ross has nothing but love for his protégé. Yung Renzel went online this week to acknowledge Meek Mill‘s 33rd birthday. Rick x Meek On Wednesday, Ross shared a throwback pic of himself hanging out with Meek. In the throwback pic, former Chicago Bulls champion Scottie Pippen is standing in-between them. […]

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Happy Birthday, Meek Mill!

Happy Birthday, Meek Mill! 00:55

 Happy Birthday, Meek Mill! Robert Rihmeek Williams turns 33 years old today. Here five fun facts about the rapper. 1. He started his career as a battle rapper. 2. Mill launched the REFORM Alliance with Jay-Z for criminal justice reform.  3. He has own record label imprint, Dream Chasers Records. 4....

