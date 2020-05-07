Global  

Brett Favre Speaks Out After Agreeing to Repay $1 Million for Speeches He Never Gave

E! Online Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Brett Favre will return the $1.1 million in Mississippi state welfare money he received for speaking engagements he never participated in, the state auditor announced Wednesday....
 A nonprofit group caught up in an embezzlement scheme in Mississippi used federal welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback Brett Favre $1.1 million for multiple speaking engagements but Favre did not show up for the events, the state auditor said Monda. Geoff Petrulis reports.

After being linked to the biggest welfare scandal in state history Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has been quick to unlink himself from $1.1 million in no-show money.

Brett Favre recently came out and said that the Green Bay Packers 'burned a bridge' with Aaron Rodgers after drafting Utah State QB Jordan Love. Hear why Skip Bayless agrees with Brett Favre and..

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi...
Millions of government welfare dollars spent on concerts, cars and Brett Favre

Brett Favre's company received $1.1 million in welfare funds for speaking engagements he never attended
