Telly Tattle: Sambhavna Seth recounts her ordeal to find a doctor during COVID-19 Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Sambhavna Seth was rushed to an *Andheri hospital on Monday night*, her celebs friends had expressed shock over her sudden hospital visit. The former Bigg Boss contestant is now back home and on the road to recovery. Her blood pressure dipped and she had a panic attack after experiencing temporary loss of hearing due to a blocked... Sambhavna Seth was rushed to an *Andheri hospital on Monday night*, her celebs friends had expressed shock over her sudden hospital visit. The former Bigg Boss contestant is now back home and on the road to recovery. Her blood pressure dipped and she had a panic attack after experiencing temporary loss of hearing due to a blocked 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this