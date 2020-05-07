Mira reacts to Boys Locker Room controversy

Thursday, 7 May 2020 () While the nation continues to battle the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, a new controversy called the Boys Locker Room has gone viral on the internet and grabbed everyone's attention. It all happened after a couple of explicit screenshots from an Instagram group of schoolboys went viral on social media.
The 'Bois Locker Room' controversy has shocked the conscience of the nation. A group of young boys sharing messages about 'gang-raping' and morphing pictures of girls on social media site Instagram has exposed how sexual violence against women is being 'normalised' among the youth. Questions are also...