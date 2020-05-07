Global  

Mira reacts to Boys Locker Room controversy

IndiaTimes Thursday, 7 May 2020
While the nation continues to battle the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, a new controversy called the Boys Locker Room has gone viral on the internet and grabbed everyone's attention. It all happened after a couple of explicit screenshots from an Instagram group of schoolboys went viral on social media.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bois locker room: Teens normalising sexual violence; how to tackle it

Bois locker room: Teens normalising sexual violence; how to tackle it 24:38

 The 'Bois Locker Room' controversy has shocked the conscience of the nation. A group of young boys sharing messages about 'gang-raping' and morphing pictures of girls on social media site Instagram has exposed how sexual violence against women is being 'normalised' among the youth. Questions are also...

Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker express shock over the #BoysLockerRoom controversy

The 'Bois Locker Room' controversy has taken the country by storm. Leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group comprising teenage school students from...
Mid-Day

