Ian Hickman Coronavirus: Gollum actor Serkis to raise cash by reading entire Hobbit live online https://t.co/ZxVFojbgJ2 7 minutes ago Nahari BBC News - Coronavirus: Gollum actor Serkis to raise cash by reading entire Hobbit live online https://t.co/mik34BqIuO 7 minutes ago Miss Ward BBC News - Coronavirus: Gollum actor Serkis to raise cash by reading entire Hobbit live online https://t.co/OAHHFuNzHJ 10 minutes ago Beatriz Lagunas BBC News - Coronavirus: Gollum actor Serkis to raise cash by reading entire Hobbit live online https://t.co/4mlRyTgjC2 14 minutes ago Phil Gill Coronavirus: Gollum actor Serkis to raise cash by reading entire Hobbit live online https://t.co/rs9mI3vSZx 21 minutes ago HT BBC News - Coronavirus: Gollum actor Serkis to raise cash by reading entire Hobbit live online https://t.co/17WJNDgK3l 21 minutes ago L3 Coronavirus: Gollum actor Serkis to raise cash by reading entire Hobbit live online https://t.co/hYUBnthCls 25 minutes ago Elanora of Old Houston BBC News - Coronavirus: Gollum actor Serkis to raise cash by reading entire Hobbit live online https://t.co/WJLy4ZyYVP 25 minutes ago