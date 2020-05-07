Guns N' Roses Are Working On A Children's Book Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )





*Guns N' Roses* are working on a new children's book.



The band were set to tour throughout 2020, but sadly



Instead, Guns N' Roses - once dubbed The Most Dangerous Band On The Planet - have teamed up with novelist James Pattern for a children's book.



The novel follows the adventures of Maya and Natalia Rose, the niece and daughter of Guns N’ Roses manager Fernando Lebeis, who have grown up as members of the band's touring party.



Available from September 1st, Sweet Child O' Mine was penned by James Patterson and features numerous references to the band's work and lyrics.



Order it *HERE.*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Yes, seriously...*Guns N' Roses* are working on a new children's book.The band were set to tour throughout 2020, but sadly coronavirus has stopped their stadium rock juggernaut in its tracks.Instead, Guns N' Roses - once dubbed The Most Dangerous Band On The Planet - have teamed up with novelist James Pattern for a children's book.The novel follows the adventures of Maya and Natalia Rose, the niece and daughter of Guns N’ Roses manager Fernando Lebeis, who have grown up as members of the band's touring party.Available from September 1st, Sweet Child O' Mine was penned by James Patterson and features numerous references to the band's work and lyrics.Order it *HERE.*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Guns N' Roses announce children's book Sweet Child O' Mine

ContactMusic 6 hours ago



Guns N’ Roses Turn ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Into Children’s Picture Book Guns N' Roses beautifully illustrate its No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit "Sweet Child O' Mine" into a children's picture book!

Billboard.com 18 hours ago





Tweets about this Szaniszló Péter  RT @TheresaRockFace: Guns N' Roses are dropping their first children's book in the fall. Working with crime novelist James Patterson. Weird… 33 minutes ago TheresaRockFace Guns N' Roses are dropping their first children's book in the fall. Working with crime novelist James Patterson. We… https://t.co/gS0mcpnX3M 34 minutes ago CLASH Guns N' Roses are working on a children's book. Yep, seriously. A joint venture with James Patterson, it's called… https://t.co/vkzWFbVbMt 9 hours ago