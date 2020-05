Cyberpunk 2077 will let players customise 'breasts, buttocks and genitalia' Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Keanu Reeves-starring video game will also feature a scene in which players 'hammer nails through someone's hands and feet' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this