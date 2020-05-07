Watch: Kiing Shooter Dead At 24, DaBaby Limo Driver Drama, Black Mafia Family Member Co-Founder Southwest T Released From Prison
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on a slew of juicy gossip topics. Jonny focuses on Kiing Shooter dying at the age of 24, DaBaby dealing with legal drama and Black Mafia Family member co-founder Southwest T getting released from prison. Watch and comment below!
