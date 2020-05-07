Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Joanne Froggatt wants Downton Abbey sequel

Joanne Froggatt wants Downton Abbey sequel 01:06

 'Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt - who plays Anna Bates in the drama series - has revealed she would love to film a sequel to the first movie.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Could There Be A Downton Abbey Sequel [Video]

Could There Be A Downton Abbey Sequel

Joanne Froggatt wants it.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:06Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this