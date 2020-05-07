Notting Hill Carnival 2020 Has Been Cancelled Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

To protect revellers from



The organisers of *Notting Hill Carnival* 2020 have taken the decision to cancel the event.



Europe's largest street party, Notting Hill Carnival is a joyous event, one the Clash team hold dear to their hearts.



Sadly, this summer's event - traditionally held over the August Bank Holiday - won't be able to go ahead due to COVID-19.



Organisers confirmed the news, and it seems a sensible move - lockdown isn't complete, and BAME communities are being *disproportionately impacted by coronavirus.*



Here's the statement.







NHC PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

We have an update for you regarding NHC 2020.

Please see our official statement from the NHC Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/owjdchFcz1



— Notting Hill Carnival Ltd. (@NHCarnivalLDN) May 7, 2020



