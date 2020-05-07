Global  

Notting Hill Carnival 2020 Has Been Cancelled

Clash Thursday, 7 May 2020
Notting Hill Carnival 2020 Has Been CancelledTo protect revellers from coronavirus...

The organisers of *Notting Hill Carnival* 2020 have taken the decision to cancel the event.

Europe's largest street party, Notting Hill Carnival is a joyous event, one the Clash team hold dear to their hearts.

Sadly, this summer's event - traditionally held over the August Bank Holiday - won't be able to go ahead due to COVID-19.

Organisers confirmed the news, and it seems a sensible move - lockdown isn't complete, and BAME communities are being *disproportionately impacted by coronavirus.*

Here's the statement.



NHC PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
We have an update for you regarding NHC 2020.
Please see our official statement from the NHC Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/owjdchFcz1

— Notting Hill Carnival Ltd. (@NHCarnivalLDN) May 7, 2020

