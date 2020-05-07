James Carville Rips ‘Pack of Grifters’ in Trump’s Campaign, Warns They’re Giving President ‘Fake Polls’ to ‘Fleece’ Him
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Democratic strategist James Carville called President Donald Trump's campaign aides a "pack of grifters" who know he won't win the 2020 election, warning the president that they're lying about the polls to "fleece" the campaign.
