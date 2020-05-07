Global  

CNN’s Berman Baffled By Trump Decision to Spike New CDC Coronavirus Guidelines: Do They Want People Not to Be Safe?

Thursday, 7 May 2020
CNN anchor John Berman reacted to the Trump administration's decision to shelve new CDC guidelines on reopening during the coronavirus pandemic with shock, even wondering if the administration doesn't want people to take measures to be safe.
 The coronavirus pandemic has people reanalyzing a lot of things, including where they want to live. For some, that means asking if it's time to move out of big cities; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Trump Admin Reportedly Spiking CDC Reopening Guidelines Over Business and Church Concerns

CNN reported new details on the Trump administration's decision to shelve new CDC guidelines for reopening the country that included concerns over the business...
Mediaite

Trump will hold virtual town hall to take coronavirus questions

President Donald Trump will take questions about the new coronavirus at a televised virtual town hall on Sunday as some states relax stay-at-home orders while...
Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattlePI.com

