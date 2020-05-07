Visakhapatnam gas leak: Southern stars pay condolences
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () From Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun, from Ram Charan to Vijay Deverakonda and Nani, several sourthern superstars offered condolences to the families affected by the unfortunate gas leak at LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning.
At least 10 casualties have been reported at the time of...
At least eight people have been killed after a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India. The dead included an eight-year-old girl, and nearly 1,000 people suffered breathing difficulties and other reactions. The leak, in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state, has...
As India fights Covid-19, it was struck by two tragedies today, a gas leak at a paper mill in Raigarh and another devastating gas leak at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam. As the death toll continues..
