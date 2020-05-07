Visakhapatnam gas leak: Southern stars pay condolences



Recent related videos from verified sources NDRF refutes 2nd gas leak rumours at Vizag; locals sleep outside their homes



People slept outside their houses due to fear over May 7 gas leak mishap in Visakhapatnam. People living near RR Venkatapuram vacated their houses following gas leakage from LG Polymers plant. NDRF.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:56 Published 3 days ago Vikram Chandra discusses gas leak in Vizag, Covid situation & other stories



As India fights Covid-19, it was struck by two tragedies today, a gas leak at a paper mill in Raigarh and another devastating gas leak at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam. As the death toll continues.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:46 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Vizag gas leak: B-town expresses condolences A gas leak from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam on early Thursday morning has left several sick and there have been a few casualties too. Authorities are...

IndiaTimes 4 days ago



LG Polymers expresses condolences for Visakhapatnam gas leak, says trying to find exact cause of incident The death toll in the gas leak at the chemical plant reached 11 even as over 1,000 people have been affected, some of them critically, due to the leak at around...

Zee News 4 days ago



