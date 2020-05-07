Chuck Schumer Says Trump ‘Prolonging the Economic Crisis’ By Preventing Anthony Fauci from Testifying to House
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday the Trump administration was “prolonging the economic crisis” by refusing to allow House Democrats to hold a hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
"Why on Earth is there not a plan for the whole country, not just the president and the White House?" Sen. Chuck Schumer called for the Trump administration to ramp up testing nationwide amid the coronavirus crisis.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the White House coronavirus task force would stay in tact "indefinitely" because of its "success."
