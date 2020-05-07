Gabrielle Union Loves Her 'Beautiful & Real' Blended Family

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Gabrielle Union is speaking out about her modern family. The 47-year-old L.A.’s Finest actress released a children’s book called Welcome to the Party, to celebrate her daughter Kaavia‘s birth via surrogate. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gabrielle Union “I wanted to create a love letter to my daughter to let her know that [...] 👓 View full article

