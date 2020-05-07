Global  

Gabrielle Union Loves Her 'Beautiful & Real' Blended Family

Just Jared Thursday, 7 May 2020
Gabrielle Union is speaking out about her modern family. The 47-year-old L.A.’s Finest actress released a children’s book called Welcome to the Party, to celebrate her daughter Kaavia‘s birth via surrogate. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gabrielle Union “I wanted to create a love letter to my daughter to let her know that [...]
 Gabrielle Union's new book is a "love letter" to her daughter. Gabrielle has penned a new children's book titled ‘Welcome to the Party', and has dedicated it to her 18-month-old daughter Kaavia, as she wants to celebrate the tot's "non-traditional" birth via surrogate mother. Gabrielle Union told...

Gabrielle Union says parents who ‘throw away’ trans kids are ‘bizarre, sad and pathetic’

Gabrielle Union has said that parents who “throw away” their trans kids are “bizarre, sad and pathetic”. The Bring It On actress has four kids with...
Gabrielle Union Wishes Everyone a Happy Mother's Day: 'No Matter the Route, the Journey, the Title'

Gabrielle Union is extending her thoughts to everyone celebrating, or struggling, on Mother’s Day (May 10). The 47-year-old L.A.’s Finest actress shared a...
