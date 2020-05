Steven Lazarides RIP Brian Howe. You had HUGE shoes to fill but did a***of a job. #BadCompany https://t.co/EM3VZvfYCl 11 seconds ago Noddy Placation Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Dead at 66 https://t.co/Pl6IgQvvuJ 19 seconds ago KatSim RT @Independent: Bad Company singer Brian Howe dies from cardiac arrest aged 66 https://t.co/CcSftwpIhi 41 seconds ago 👠💋TXTrumpGirl45⭐️⭐️⭐️ The former singer for the rock band Bad Company died from cardiac arrest, according to a release from his represent… https://t.co/ePSm9BLm7B 1 minute ago Number6 RT @rocknrollgarag1: Ex-Bad Company singer Brian Howe dies at 66 - https://t.co/PcBptQV7YF 2 minutes ago Pim #SPFC RT @BLABBERMOUTHNET: Former BAD COMPANY Singer BRIAN HOWE Dead At 66 https://t.co/YBkcMupjyk https://t.co/tSkfHCIBJH 5 minutes ago Bubba Ganoush Hate to use a "Pie Chart Today" story, but... https://t.co/MUmKVHq7Qf 6 minutes ago Arviana Melony RT @RockTheseTweets: Sad news.... former Bad Company singer Brian Howe has passed away. I loved his voice and his era with the band. Rest… 8 minutes ago