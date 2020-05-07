Global  

Lil Durk Recruits Lil Baby + Polo G For New 3 Headed Goat Song

SOHH Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Lil Durk Recruits Lil Baby + Polo G For New 3 Headed Goat SongChicago rapper Lil Durk is just hours away from putting out his Just Cause Y’All Waited 2 album and getting fans excited. The hip-hop heavyweight has come through with his new Lil Baby and Polo G-featured “3 Headed Goat” single. Durk Banger Last night, LD surprised fans with the must-hear record. Durk’s latest record comes […]

The post Lil Durk Recruits Lil Baby + Polo G For New 3 Headed Goat Song appeared first on .
