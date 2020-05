Bandai Namco reveals action RPG Scarlet Nexus for Xbox Series X Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this GameFragger #BandaiNamco Reveals The Launch Date For Ultra Instinct Goku With Action-Packed #DragonBallFighterZ Trailer… https://t.co/l20SCzYdeb 1 day ago