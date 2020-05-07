Global  

‘Police Say I Drive Good’: Offers Pour In For 5-Year-Old Boy Who Stole Parents’ SUV To Buy A Lamborghini

cbs4.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Offers are pouring in to a 5-year-old Utah boy who stole his parents' SUV so he could drive to California to buy a Lamborghini.
 OGDEN, UTAH — A five-year-old was pulled over by highway patrol while he was on his way to California to buy himself a Lamborghini. A five-year-old Utah kid threw, potentially, the most dramatic and, at the same time, impressive tantrum ever. He drove his parents' car onto the highway and...

