Mercury Nominated Rapper Ty Has Died Thursday, 7 May 2020

He had contracted



Mercury nominated rapper *Ty* has died, it has been confirmed.



The British-Nigerian artist - real name Ben Chijioke - was much loved figure within the UK hip-hop community, both for his warm, outgoing personality and his skills on the mic.



Nominated for the Mercury with his album 'Upwards', he contracted coronavirus earlier this year.



Admitted to hospital, an online fundraising account was set up to aid him, and it was reported earlier in the week that his condition had improved.



Sadly, *The Voice* has confirmed tonight - May 7th - that Ty has passed away at the age of 47.



Enormously sad news, his passing has prompted a wave of mourning across UK music.



If ever there was a time to discover your new favourite MC, or to re-visit some old classics, it's now.



A Work of Heart by Ty



