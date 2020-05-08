Jada Pinkett Smith Clocks In Workout Goals W/ Willow Smith: “A Lil Mother/Daughter Mother’s Day Prep”
Friday, 8 May 2020 () Hollywood superstar Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t slowing down with Mother’s Day around the corner. The popular actress has hit up social media to share some footage of herself working up a sweat alongside her mini-me Willow Smith. Jada’s Workout On Thursday, Smith hit up Instagram with some insane must-see footage. The clip features her and […]
Pinkett Smith was joined by daughter Willow, 19, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, for the latest episode of their web series, Red Table Talk Tamworth Herald Also reported by •E! Online •Independent
