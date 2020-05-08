Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Arrested After Internet Demands Justice For Slain Unarmed Black Man

Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The two men connected to the death of unarmed Georgia black man Ahmaud Arbery have been arrested. New reports claim the suspects face murder and aggravated assault charges. Ahmaud Justice According to reports, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took action Thursday. Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, were placed into custody and are set to […]



The two men connected to the death of unarmed Georgia black man Ahmaud Arbery have been arrested. New reports claim the suspects face murder and aggravated assault charges. Ahmaud Justice According to reports, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took action Thursday. Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, were placed into custody and are set to […]


