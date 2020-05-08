Global  

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Arrested After Internet Demands Justice For Slain Unarmed Black Man

SOHH Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Arrested After Internet Demands Justice For Slain Unarmed Black ManThe two men connected to the death of unarmed Georgia black man Ahmaud Arbery have been arrested. New reports claim the suspects face murder and aggravated assault charges. Ahmaud Justice According to reports, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took action Thursday. Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, were placed into custody and are set to […]

News video: 2 charged in death of Ahmaud Arbery, Georgia man shot and killed while jogging

2 charged in death of Ahmaud Arbery, Georgia man shot and killed while jogging 00:36

 A father and son duo has been arrested in connection with Ahmaud Arbery's death.

Father, Son Arrested For Shooting Unarmed Georgia Man [Video]

Father, Son Arrested For Shooting Unarmed Georgia Man

A white former law enforcement officer and his son were arrested in Georgia on Thursday and charged with murder. Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, were taken into custody by the Georgia..

Common, Ciara and More Demand Justice For Killing of Ahmaud Arbery | Billboard News [Video]

Common, Ciara and More Demand Justice For Killing of Ahmaud Arbery | Billboard News

T.I., Common, Ciara, Jermaine Dupri, Justin Timberlake and many more have tweeted demanding justice in what some have described as a modern-day lynching.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed doing what he loved, and a south Georgia community demands justice

Ahmaud Arbery was killed doing what he loved, and a south Georgia community demands justiceGlynn County, Georgia (CNN)Though a prosecutor says he'll let a grand jury decide whether the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery will face charges, many in this south...
Georgia grand jury to consider charges in shooting of unarmed black man

A Georgia county prosecutor said on Tuesday he would ask a grand jury to decide if charges should be filed against a white former law enforcement officer and his...
