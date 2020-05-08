|
OANN President Demands Retraction of ‘False,’ ‘Defamatory’ Vanity Fair Claims That Donald Trump Jr. Bought Stake in Network
|
|
Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
OANN president Charles Herring demands retraction of 'false,' 'defamatory' claims in 'Vanity Fair' story that reported Donald Trump Jr. bought stake in his network
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Trump's Personal Valet Tests Positive for COVID-19
Trump's Personal Valet Tests Positive for COVID-19 President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both tested negative since being made aware of the case. Trump reportedly became “lava level..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:51Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this