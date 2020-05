YoRaps.com [#NEWS] #Kehlani Releases New Album “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” https://t.co/L6kLQSjVqA 45 minutes ago John 🕶 RT @perfectplayco: Kehlani Releases New Album ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ https://t.co/j1Z2UGjkuu 2 hours ago A. RT @HipHopDX: Get ready to get in your feels cause Kehlani just dropped 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't' ‼️ 🎧 Listen now: https://t.co/S9ImOi… 2 hours ago The Perfect Play Kehlani Releases New Album ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ https://t.co/j1Z2UGjkuu 2 hours ago Doris RT @DailyNewHipHop1: https://t.co/reyPw3YNe7 Kehlani It Was Good Until It Wasn't 2 hours ago DailyNewHipHop https://t.co/reyPw3YNe7 Kehlani It Was Good Until It Wasn't 3 hours ago HipHopDX Get ready to get in your feels cause Kehlani just dropped 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't' ‼️ 🎧 Listen now:… https://t.co/Ptc0mPhlMD 3 hours ago DJ Anthony Styles Kehlani Releases 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't' Album https://t.co/uFRxVr6SSL #music #hiphop #news 3 hours ago